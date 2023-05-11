BPSTIL Graphic Arts Students Take Lead in Anti-Litter Campaign

Coming soon to elementary schools throughout Bossier Parish, animated reminders that trashing the community is not cool.



Nearly 40 students in the Graphic Arts program at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning submitted artwork in a competition for the Keep Bossier Beautiful anti-litter campaign, funded through an AEP Foundation Grant at the recommendation of SWEPCO.



Ten winners were selected based on both their artwork and relevant messaging for the anti-littering campaign. The images will be displayed on sandwich boards and rolled out in the car lines at 10 Bossier Parish elementary schools as visible reminders not to litter.



KBB Executive Director Lynn Bryan and SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Michael Corbin joined BPSTIL Principal Amy Washington and Administrative Assistant Dr. Billy Neill for the unveiling of the winning designs. The BPSTIL Graphic Arts program is led by instructor Kyle Hadley.