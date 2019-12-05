BPT 2019 Christmas Ham Contest

The Bossier Press-Tribune is partnering with local businesses to offer you and your family the chance to have Christmas dinner on us!

The 2019 Christmas Ham Contest is now live. Want to win? Here’s how:

1. Click here and download this PDF (or look for the contest in the weekly edition of the BPT the next two weeks).

2. Print out, fill in the necessary information, and clip the coupons on the page. Coupons must be deposited at the business whose name appears on the coupon.

3. Coupons may be deposited by anyone over 16 years of age. No coupons will be accepted by mail. One entry per person per store visit. Reasonable facsimile of coupons accepted.

4. No purchase necessary. You do not have to be present to win. Employees of the Bossier Press-Tribune and their families are not eligible.

5. Drawing to be held December 19, 2019. If you are a winner, pick up the certificate at the store that has drawn your name. Certificates must be redeemed at the grocery store indicated on the certificate no later than December 24th, 2019.

If you have any questions, please email newsroom@bossierpress.com.