Brandon Bennett Elvis Tribute and the Van-Dells to play Margaritaville June 14 and 15

Margaritaville Resort Casino – Bossier City and KTBS 3News are pleased to bring Brandon Bennett’s “G.I. Blues” Elvis Tribute & the Van-Dells for two nights, June 14 & 15, as part of KTBS’ “Freedom Fest” summer series.

A Louisiana native and award-winning tribute artist, Brandon Bennett has made a name for himself paying homage to the greatest entertainer of our time, Elvis Presley, for 16 years. Brandon was awarded the title of “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises and has had numerous featured performances on “The Late Show with David Letterman”, “NBC Nightly News”, and many more. As a salute to our country and veterans, experience his “G.I. Blues” Elvis Tribute live in the Paradise Theater!

The Van-Dells will play Margaritaville for two nights, June 14 & 15. (Courtesy photo)

Continuing the Flag Day weekend celebration, the Van-Dells are known for their fun and exciting tribute to the 50’s and 60’s. With impressive lead vocals, tight harmonies, and humor, they have been called “The Three Stooges set to music”. This upbeat show is packed with comedy, choreography, and all the greatest hits. Backed by a full five-piece band, their solid sound and fast-paced show will keep you smiling, clapping, and laughing the whole way through.

Leading up to Flag Day weekend, pick up your complimentary US flag or flag pin from the Margaritaville Players Club from 8AM-4PM, June 10-14, while supplies last.

Tickets to see Brandon Bennett and The Van-Dells are $20 and go on sale Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:15am via Ticketmaster or at the Margaritaville Retail Store.