Breaking Down Barriers: Event aims to address student challenges, triumphs in higher education

Bossier Parish Community College’s Division of Business and Information Technology (BIT) is proud to announce a groundbreaking event to raise awareness about the challenges and triumphs college students face in overcoming barriers to success.

The event, titled “Breaking Down Barriers BIT by BIT,” will take place Tuesday, October 3, from 5pm to 6:30pm in Emmett E. Cope Student Services Building (Building F, Room 203) on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. Quentin Calhoun, Assistant Dean of Business and Information Technology, says the event comes as a proactive response to a growing problem in higher education institutions.

“College students encounter numerous obstacles on their journey to higher education achievement,” Calhoun said. “BPCC’s commitment to empowering students to overcome obstacles aligns perfectly with the mission of our Caring Campus Initiative. We believe that every student deserves the chance to thrive in their academic pursuits, regardless of the challenges they face.”

“Breaking Down Barriers” will provide attendees a platform for open dialogue, shared experiences, and practical strategies for success. The event includes a panel discussion, interactive workshops, networking opportunities and a resource fair.

The panel discussion will be led by mental health professionals who will delve into the different types of barriers faced by college students, including financial constraints, social pressures, and academic challenges. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the diverse range of issues affecting students and learn from the strategies employed to overcome them.

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops focused on building resilience. These hands-on sessions will equip attendees with practical tools to navigate their college journey successfully led by BPCC’s Campus Counselor Ragan Haynie. The event will also provide a platform for students to connect with peers, mentors, and professionals who can offer guidance and support in overcoming barriers. Networking sessions will encourage meaningful conversations and the sharing of personal stories.

A resource fair will feature organizations, services, and initiatives that provide support to college students. Attendees can gather information about financial aid, mental health resources, and register for spring courses.

The event is open to all college students, educators, administrators, and anyone interested in supporting the educational journey of young adults. Attendees can register for the event online at https://bit.ly/3RxdkNH or contact Quentin Calhoun at qcalhoun@bpcc.edu for additional information.