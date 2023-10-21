Home News-Free **Breaking News** Rep. Mike Johnson is running for House Speaker! News-Free **Breaking News** Rep. Mike Johnson is running for House Speaker! By Stacey Tinsley - October 21, 2023 0 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Congressman Mike Johnson gives his victory speech at his watch party Tuesday night at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City. The incumbent retained his 4th Congressional District seat to represent Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. (Randy Brown/Press-Tribune)