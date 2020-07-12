Bossier City, LA – Brenda Carol Lewis Bichon, age 67, of Bossier City, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Brenda was born in Wich-ita, Kansas on January 20, 1953 to Luman Doyle Lewis and Madeline Ogle Lewis. As the daughter of an Air Force family, Brenda had the wonderful opportunity to travel the world before settling in Bossier City to raise her sons.



Brenda will be remembered as a selfless, devoted, and loving wife, mother and grandmother who always had a smile that lit up a room even when times were tough. Her character and temperament are best shown through her love of plants and animals. Brenda would take care of injured bunnies, birds, and turtles and do her best to nurse them back to health.



Everyone who knew Brenda knew she had a special place in her heart for turtles which was evident by her large turtle sanctuary in her backyard. With a love of gardening, her green thumb was showcased in her backyard oasis that even included a plant “hospital” for injured plants. Brenda, or “Tine” as she was known to her grandchildren, loved spending time with them and was especially fond of taking them on “bear hunts”. Steadfast in her faith, she drew great strength from her deep religious beliefs and prayer, which helped her throughout her life. Faithfully checking on Madeline, her aging mother, was a source of joy and comfort to her each morning.



Brenda is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ed Bichon, Jr. of Bossier City; her sons, Randy Livingston of West Jordan, Utah and Chris Livingston of Utah; step-children, Holly Bichon Winn (Jason) and Teddy Bichon (Tera), both of Franklin, TN; mother, Madeline Lewis; sister, Janie Lewis Shumway (Randal) of Albuquerque, NM; two brothers, G. Franklin Lewis (Christie) of Alpine, Utah, and Brad Lewis (Alair) of Herriman, Utah; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Luman Doyle Lewis; and brother, Martin Wayne Lewis.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Friends are encouraged to join the family during the memorial service to remember and celebrate Brenda’s life.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.