Brenda Grigg Zastrow

Bossier City, LA – Funeral Services celebrating the life of Brenda Grigg Zastrow will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St, Shreveport, LA. A visitation will be held at the Marshall Street Chapel from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private family graveside service will follow.

Brenda Grigg Zastrow was born August 8, 1953 in Jonesboro, Louisiana to Lawson Grigg and Charlotte DeWeese Grigg and passed away August 8, 2019 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Yvette Floyd.

She is survived by her son, Scott Eric Halstead; daughter, Keiley Renae Halstead; sisters, Connie Floyd and husband, Carroll, Sharon Netherton and husband, Buster, Linda Howard and husband, Jim; nieces and nephews, Alana Faktor, Stacy Scott, Teaven Redstone, Trenton Redstone, Ryan Redstone, Robert Redstone, Leah Sheehey, Pam Netherton, Charlotte Netherton, and Patrick Netherton; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.