Brenda Kaye Sparks

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Brenda Kaye Sparks will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Brenda was born in Batesville, AR on December 12, 1944. She was a resident of Bossier City and adored her family. She loved to play puzzles and games and was very talented at crocheting. She loved looking at pictures of her babies. Family get togethers were her favorite events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret E. and Robert G. Blanchard; husband, H.E. “Gene” Sparks and brother, Chris Blanchard.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Sparks; son, Drake (Mechell) Sparks; grandchildren, Benjamin (Stefanie) Clutter, Thomas (Sarah) Clutter, Andrew Sparks, Josh Sparks and Zack Sparks; great grandchildren, Jessie, Logan, Liam, Emma and Lincoln; brothers, Robert G. (Pam) Blanchard, Jr. and Michael (Donna) Blanchard; sisters, Ginni (Adam) Robertson, Diane Walker and Gladys Blanchard as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and special friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or American Kidney Fund.