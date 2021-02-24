HAUGHTON, LA – Brent Michael Thomas was born on July 17, 1972, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and went to live with Jesus on February 19 2021. Brent was a graduate of Haughton High School and was a faithful employee of Moore’s Goodyear Tire and Service Center. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Haughton and loved to serve the Lord. Brent had a passion for several things in life; first and foremost was his family. He loved to hunt, fish and cheer for the Bucs. Brent had an infectious smile, a servant heart and loved his family and friends. He was loved by many and touched so many hearts with his kindness and love for the Lord.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Syble Thomas; and his father, Mike Thomas. It brings the family such peace to know that he was joined in heaven by Brent’s Dad, MaMaw, and PaPaw.



Left to cherish Brent’s memory, is the love of his life of 22 years, Bethany Dorman Thomas, of Haughton, LA, his precious daughter, Haylee Thomas and fiancé Lane Brown, best buddy, his son, Trevor Thomas, of Haughton, LA; Peggie Parks Thomas, mother; Staci Thomas, sister of Haughton, LA; Mike Rains, lifetime friend of Haughton, LA; Curtis and Mary Anna Dorman, father and mother-in-love, of Bodcau, AR; and a host of numerous aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces that he loved with all of his heart.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Haughton, LA. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Haughton, LA.



Memorials may be made to the Haughton High School Buccaneers Football Team at Haughton High School, Haughton LA. Brent was a member of the Buccaneer football team and was excited to cheer for Trevor as a Buccaneer. Once a Buccaneer Always a Buccaneer.

