Brent T. Johnson

Haughton, LA – A gathering of family and friends, in honor of Mr. Brent T. Johnson, will take place between 2:30 PM & 4:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019, within the chapel of Hill Crest Funeral Home, in Haughton.

Mr. Johnson’s passion was being outdoors, to include hiking, camping, and canoeing. He passed away while flying over a glacier, in a helicopter in Alaska.

Brent was born on October 29,1960 in Shreveport, LA to Tommy Ray Johnson and Anita Johnson Edwards. He was a proud Viking, having graduated from Airline High in Bossier City. He spent his working career as a Civil Engineer in Utility Construction.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents: Tommy Ray Johnson and Anita Johnson Edwards; grandmother, Dorothy Fowler and father- in-law, George Reed.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 40 years, Sandra Reed Johnson; children: Kristopher Thomas Johnson, and Whitney Rae Johnson Coleman; grandchildren: Noah Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Miller Coleman, and Reed Coleman; sister Raenita (Larkin) Johnson Cathey; motherin- law, Patricia Reed; and his special aunt, Maxine Maddox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brent’s honor to one of the following: Waiting In Hope Infertility Ministry, P.O. Box 131476, Spring, TX 77393, or Melissa Maggio Scholarship Fund, 401 Thompson St., Bossier City, LA 71 111.