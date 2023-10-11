BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 28, 2023

The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the

Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,

October 28, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown

Shreveport, Louisiana! Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and

domestically brewed ales, pilsners, stouts, and everything in between at the 14 th annual event.



In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music by the

Josh Love Band, college football games on big-screen TVs, a chance to win raffle items, and

samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants and eateries.



The annual event attracts over 800 beer enthusiasts and socialites to Festival Plaza for an

afternoon of beer, food, music, and fun. The 2023 event will feature International, domestic,

craft, and home brewed beers. Guests will vote on their favorite home brewed beers and the

winner will be crowned the “Best of BREW 2023”.



Local restaurants and eateries will have sample bites of signature dishes for guests to enjoy.

This year’s culinary participants include Dripp Donuts, Dripp Hot Chicken, Big Nate’s BBQ,

Newk’s Eatery, We Olive and Wine Bar, Kajun Korner, Texas Roadhouse, Hooter’s, Hippies and

Cowboys, and Mi Meza Latin Cuisine.



“BREW is co-produced by Mudbug Madness and Red River Revel, the two premier festivals in

North Louisiana. By supporting BREW, you are supporting the mission of these two great

festivals in our community,” said Terri Matthews, Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport

Unlimited. “You can’t go wrong with over 100 craft and homebrewed beers to taste, foo from

local restaurants, music and college football on big screen TVs.”



“BREW is a staple event in our community and is organized by two major festivals held in

downtown Shreveport. We are anticipating an excellent social event filled with unique and staple

beer, a great live band, wonderful food samples, and a variety of college football games on TV.

It’s not hard to have a great deal of anticipation for a fall beer festival” said Logan Lewis,

Executive Director of the Red River Revel.



Individual BREW tickets are $65.00 and a table of 10 (which includes early admission) is

$850.00. Tickets can be purchased at https://shreveportbrew.com.

Proceeds from BREW support the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness.