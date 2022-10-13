BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022

The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the

Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,

October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown

Shreveport, Louisiana! Experience an afternoon sampling internationally acclaimed and

domestically brewed ales, pilsners, stouts, and everything in between at the 13 th annual event.



In addition to more than 100 beers to sample, BREW patrons will experience live music by the

Cal Presley Band, college football games on big-screen TVs, a chance to win raffle items, and

samples of signature dishes from some of Shreveport’s most popular restaurants and eateries.



The annual event attracts over 800 beer enthusiasts and socialites to Festival Plaza for an

afternoon of beer, food, music, and fun. The 2022 event will feature International, domestic,

craft, and home brewed beers. Guests will enjoy sample bites from local restaurants and

eateries, including Port City BBQ, Smallcakes Shreveport, Newk’s Eatery, We Olive and Wine

Bar, M&K House Kitchen, Kajun Korner and more.



“Mudbug Madness is thrilled to renew our partnership with the Revel to bring BREW to the

community once again this year. Festivals, events, and anytime people are gathering breathe

life into downtown and that is what our organization is all about. BREW is an afternoon of beer

tasting, food sampling, and bringing people together to enjoy life music and each other” said

Mary Helen Marrs, Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited.



“BREW is a staple event in our community and is organized by two major festivals held in

downtown Shreveport. We are anticipating an excellent social event filled with unique and staple

beer, a great live band, wonderful food samples, and a variety of college football games on TV.



It’s not hard to have a great deal of anticipation for a fall beer festival” said Logan Lewis,

Executive Director of the Red River Revel.



Individual BREW tickets are $55.00 and a table of 10 (which includes early admission) is

$750.00. Tickets can be purchased at https://shreveportbrew.com.



Proceeds from BREW support the Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness.