BRF Annual Event to feature New York Times bestselling author and geopolitical expert Peter Zeihan

BRF will host its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring

geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event will be held at The Strand Theatre in

downtown Shreveport.



Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental

Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited Nations: The Scramble for Power in an Ungoverned

World and The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization.



Zeihan’s talk at BRF’s Annual Event will focus on Northwest Louisiana and its strengths and

challenges in the economies of the future, and how the region can best position itself based on

geopolitical forecasting.



The event is free to attend. However, a ticket is required for entry. Register for tickets by visiting

BRFLA.org/annualevent. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin promptly at

6:15 p.m. Following his presentation, Zeihan will answer audience questions.



There will be a reception after the event featuring tastings by three acclaimed area chefs:

Gabriel Balderas of Cabo Catering, Anthony Felan of Fat Calf Brasserie and Blake Jackson of

Whisk Dessert Bar.