BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) has received $2

million in federal funding for a new PET/CT scanner. U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy sponsored

the request. The new, extended field of view digital PET/CT scanner with artificial intelligence

capabilities will be the most technologically advanced in the state.



The addition of the new scanner will double scanning capacity by allowing CMIT to conduct its

clinical and research activities simultaneously. The PET/CT scanner will be used in positron

emission tomography (PET), a diagnostic imaging technology that can increase early detection

of serious diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and heart disease.



“We thank Senator Cassidy for his support,” said BRF President and CEO John F. George Jr.,

M.D. “This new scanner will help expand CMIT’s research capabilities, and with its cutting-edge

cyclotron and upgraded equipment, will allow for preclinical research projects, the development

of new radiopharmaceuticals, and access to advanced clinical trials for local patients.”



CMIT, formerly the PET Imaging Center, has been a national pioneer and area leader in

radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and PET diagnostic technology. In June 2022, BRF opened

the new, 23,000 sq. ft. CMIT in Shreveport. The new CMIT is one of only a handful of privately

operated facilities in the nation with similar capabilities and suite of services. Some of the

expanded services and capabilities will include:



 Patient access to the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care available.

 The most advanced radiopharmaceutical production expertise and technology for clinical

and research use.

 Comprehensive basic and preclinical research to develop new radiopharmaceuticals and

support collaborations with higher education institutions and industry partners throughout

the nation.



To learn more about CMIT, visit cmitla.org.