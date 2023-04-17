BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) has received $2
million in federal funding for a new PET/CT scanner. U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy sponsored
the request. The new, extended field of view digital PET/CT scanner with artificial intelligence
capabilities will be the most technologically advanced in the state.
The addition of the new scanner will double scanning capacity by allowing CMIT to conduct its
clinical and research activities simultaneously. The PET/CT scanner will be used in positron
emission tomography (PET), a diagnostic imaging technology that can increase early detection
of serious diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and heart disease.
“We thank Senator Cassidy for his support,” said BRF President and CEO John F. George Jr.,
M.D. “This new scanner will help expand CMIT’s research capabilities, and with its cutting-edge
cyclotron and upgraded equipment, will allow for preclinical research projects, the development
of new radiopharmaceuticals, and access to advanced clinical trials for local patients.”
CMIT, formerly the PET Imaging Center, has been a national pioneer and area leader in
radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and PET diagnostic technology. In June 2022, BRF opened
the new, 23,000 sq. ft. CMIT in Shreveport. The new CMIT is one of only a handful of privately
operated facilities in the nation with similar capabilities and suite of services. Some of the
expanded services and capabilities will include:
Patient access to the most advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care available.
The most advanced radiopharmaceutical production expertise and technology for clinical
and research use.
Comprehensive basic and preclinical research to develop new radiopharmaceuticals and
support collaborations with higher education institutions and industry partners throughout
the nation.
To learn more about CMIT, visit cmitla.org.