Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools are part of this year’s

Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program.



The students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research

studies.



BRF launched the SMART program in 1997 to provide a yearlong research experience for 10 to

12 academically advanced high school seniors from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes.

SMART students must have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical

engineering. Students in this year’s class are:

 Nhi Dao from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Caroline Hannigan from C.E. Byrd High School

 Elizabeth Klotzbach from C.E. Byrd High School

 Raj Letchuman from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Katherine Michael from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Chloe Miller from C.E. Byrd High School

 Gabrielle Miller from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Ben Muslow from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Sonya Patel from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

 Jaylen Pruiett from Captain Shreve High School

 Eshika Tandon from Caddo Parish Magnet High School

This year’s LSU Health Shreveport mentors are:

 J. Steven Alexander, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Molecular and Cellular

Physiology

 Diana Cruz-Topete, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular and

Cellular Physiology

 Elizabeth Disbrow, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director, Center for Brain

Health, Department of Neurology

 Lynn Harrison, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Cellular Biology and Anatomy

 Monica Cartelle Gestal, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and

Immunology

 Jason Bodily, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology

 Christopher B. Pattillo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular

Physiology

 Giovanni Solitro, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery

 Sumitra Miriyala, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cellular Biology and Anatomy

 Andrew D. Yurochko, Ph.D.; Professor of Microbiology and Immunology; Carroll



Feist Chair of Viral Oncology; Director of the Center of Excellence for Emerging

Viral Threats; and PI of the NIH COBRE Center for Applied Immunology and

Pathological Processes

Funding for the program comes from the generosity of donors, including the late Bobbie Cates

Hicks, The Bruce J. Heim Foundation, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give for

Good donors, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s William C. Woolf Fund, and The

Magale Foundation.



The education of a future science and technology workforce is an important component of

BRF’s mission to diversify and grow the region’s economy. SMART has served 249 students in

the region.



SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and

DeSoto Parish School Boards.