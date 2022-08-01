Eleven students from Caddo Parish schools are part of this year’s
Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program.
The students will work alongside investigators at LSU Health Shreveport on various research
studies.
BRF launched the SMART program in 1997 to provide a yearlong research experience for 10 to
12 academically advanced high school seniors from Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parishes.
SMART students must have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical
engineering. Students in this year’s class are:
Nhi Dao from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Caroline Hannigan from C.E. Byrd High School
Elizabeth Klotzbach from C.E. Byrd High School
Raj Letchuman from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Katherine Michael from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Chloe Miller from C.E. Byrd High School
Gabrielle Miller from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Ben Muslow from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Sonya Patel from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
Jaylen Pruiett from Captain Shreve High School
Eshika Tandon from Caddo Parish Magnet High School
This year’s LSU Health Shreveport mentors are:
J. Steven Alexander, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Molecular and Cellular
Physiology
Diana Cruz-Topete, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular and
Cellular Physiology
Elizabeth Disbrow, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director, Center for Brain
Health, Department of Neurology
Lynn Harrison, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Cellular Biology and Anatomy
Monica Cartelle Gestal, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and
Immunology
Jason Bodily, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology
Christopher B. Pattillo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular
Physiology
Giovanni Solitro, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery
Sumitra Miriyala, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Cellular Biology and Anatomy
Andrew D. Yurochko, Ph.D.; Professor of Microbiology and Immunology; Carroll
Feist Chair of Viral Oncology; Director of the Center of Excellence for Emerging
Viral Threats; and PI of the NIH COBRE Center for Applied Immunology and
Pathological Processes
Funding for the program comes from the generosity of donors, including the late Bobbie Cates
Hicks, The Bruce J. Heim Foundation, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Give for
Good donors, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s William C. Woolf Fund, and The
Magale Foundation.
The education of a future science and technology workforce is an important component of
BRF’s mission to diversify and grow the region’s economy. SMART has served 249 students in
the region.
SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and
DeSoto Parish School Boards.