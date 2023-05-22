BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy first in Louisiana to offer newbreast cancer lesion detection

BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) is the

first positron emission tomography (PET) center in Louisiana to offer the latest imaging

procedure for breast cancer using a newly available radiopharmaceutical that detects

certain metastatic breast cancer lesions.



Cerianna™ by GE HealthCare® detects Estrogen Receptor-positive (ER+) lesions that

have possibly spread to other parts of the body. ER+ breast cancer cells have receptors

that allow them to use estrogen to grow. Cerianna attaches to the receptor, and a PET

scan detects ER+ cells throughout the body if a patient’s breast cancer has spread. A

tissue sample taken from the breast during a biopsy is tested to determine whether the

cancer is ER+.



Currently, fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) is the most common radiopharmaceutical used for

detecting cancer. Fast-growing cancer cells consume the sugar-based

radiopharmaceutical, which is detected by a PET scan. Cerianna attaches to the

estrogen receptor in cancer cells to help PET scans detect these lesions. This is

potentially very valuable for detecting ER+ lesions located in an area of the body which

is difficult or impossible to biopsy. Knowing the ER status of these lesions allows the

treating oncologist to determine the proper therapy to treat the patient’s disease.



“Cerianna has a half-life of about two hours, which means PET imaging centers that

would like to use this radiopharmaceutical must be close to where it is being

manufactured,” said Dr. Stephen Lokitz, Interim Executive Director of CMIT. “One

location that is producing the radiopharmaceutical is in Dallas, which fits within the time

constraints. Now that this procedure is available at CMIT, patients will no longer need to

travel to Dallas or farther for this diagnostic scan. We are pleased to now be able to

care for these patients here in Shreveport.”



When a patient is diagnosed with breast cancer, their oncologist will determine whether

a PET scan is needed. The Cerianna procedure at CMIT will be made available to patients based on physician referrals.