BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy to acquire state’s most advanced PET/CT scanner by January

Northwest Louisiana is closer to offering the state’s most technologically advanced PET/CT scanner to

patients of BRF’s Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT). BRF has released a request for

proposals for the state-of-the-art scanner, which will be an extended field of view digital PET/CT scanner

with artificial intelligence capabilities.



The scanner is expected to be selected by January and will be purchased by BRF using BRF funds and $2

million in federal funding sponsored by U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy.



The addition of the new scanner will double scanning capacity by allowing CMIT to conduct its clinical

and research activities simultaneously.



“We appreciate Sen. Cassidy’s support for this scanner, which will help advance research and diagnostic

and therapeutic imaging in North Louisiana and beyond. His advocacy for North Louisiana and the state

has helped fund this and many projects that may have otherwise gone unfunded,” said BRF President

and CEO John F. George Jr., M.D.



“Sen. Cassidy advocated for North Louisiana and the state in the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act

of 2021, directing funding to 20 projects in Bossier Parish and 35 in Caddo Parish for a total investment

of over $71 million. Congressionally directed funding requests he has sponsored for 2023 and 2024 for

Bossier and Caddo parishes total over $36.6 million, including the $2 million for the scanner at CMIT.”

“As a doctor, ensuring patients have access to the best care possible is always a priority,” said Dr.

Cassidy. “BRF is a key part of providing that care to Northwest Louisiana. This investment will help them

continue their mission.”



CMIT, formerly the PET Imaging Center, has been a national pioneer and area leader in

radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and PET diagnostic technology. In June 2022, BRF opened the new,

23,000 sq. ft. CMIT in Shreveport. The new CMIT is one of only a handful of privately operated facilities

in the nation with similar capabilities and suite of services.