Brian Glassell Barnett

Bossier City, LA – Brian Glassell Barnett, a lifelong resident of Bossier City, went to be with his Lord on August 30, 2020, a victim of the COVID-19 virus at age 80. He was born in Shreveport on June 1, 1940 and adopted by Belton Glassell and Carrie Belle Barnett on June 16, 1940. There was never a closer or more loving family.



Brian graduated from Bossier High School in 1958 and retired in 1995 after working over three decades for Bossier City, his final assignment being Parts Manager for the City’s vehicle maintenance garage. He was noted for his meticulous attention to detail and for his serious attitude towards his work.



However, he would quickly tell you that his most important job was service to the Church. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at the age of eight and lived a life of Christian witness during years of working in the Church. A member of the First Baptist Church of Bossier City for over 50 years, he served as an officer in Sunday Schools and Training Unions for many years and was also involved with the Royal Ambassadors during that time, serving as an R.A. leader and coaching various sport teams. He also drove a bus for the Church, kept bus maintenance records, and served as bus ministry secretary.



For many years, Brian and his parents were involved in Builders for Christ and Volunteer Builders for Christ, building or renovating churches across several states in the west and also in Arkansas and Louisiana. In his waning years he was a faithful member of the Cypress Baptist Church and expressed his thanks for other members’ support over his final years.



Brian loved the musical entertainment at Branson, Missouri and visited twice a year over a long period of time until the trip was too much for his failing health. He was unique in the number of friendships he made with entertainers, exchanging relatively frequent letters, special-days greeting cards, and phone calls. He was simply a gentle and happy man with a remarkably even disposition who had a smile for all, and those pickers and singers appreciated him and his personality.



Never married, he is survived by cousins Carol Ann Runnels of Dallas, Jimmie Sue Melancon and John Byrd of Shreveport, Thomas Byrd of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ronald Byrd, who lives in South Boston, Virginia.



Final arrangements were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 130 East Stoner Avenue on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm. It was Brian’s wish that no flowers be sent, but rather anyone wishing to memorialize his passing do so by a contribution to the Cypress Baptist Church (4701 Palmetto Road, Benton, LA 71106).



A fitting closure to Brian’s passing might well be: “His Lord said unto him, well done, good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23)

