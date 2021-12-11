Brian Hammons wins Bossier City Council District 1 runoff

Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune



In the runoff for the Bossier City Council District 1 seat, unofficial election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State website show that Republican Brian Hammons has defeated Independent Michael Lombardino. In Saturday’s runoff, Hammons received 791 votes (55.20%) to Lombardino’s 642 votes (44.80%).



In the Saturday November 13 special election for the District 1 city council seat, Hammons garnered 48% of the vote compared to Lombardino’s 36% (Democrat Darren Ashley finished third with 16% of the vote). The results of the November special election forced the December 11 runoff between Hammons and Lombardino.



In other election results from across Bossier Parish, voters in Benton Fire District 4 have voted in favor of a special 2 mill tax on all property subject to taxation by a margin of 62.48% to 37.52%. This property tax will raise an estimated $389,000 per year for 15 years to pay for improvements to the district’s fire protection facilities, vehicles, and equipment. The property tax will also pay for firefighter salaries.



In Plain Dealing, voters had five wet/dry alcohol sales and on-premise consumption propositions to consider on Saturday’s ballot. Propositions 1 and 2 allow for the sale of packaged beverages with 6 percent alcohol or less packaged at stores, and for consumption at restaurants and bars. Proposition 1 passed by a margin of 69.70% to 30.30%. And, Proposition 2 passed by a margin of 58.59% to 41.41%.



Propositions 3 and 4 contain the same options as Propositions 1 and 2, but allow for lower alcohol content at 1 1/2 percent or less. Proposition 3 passed by a margin of 62.63% to 37.37%. And, Proposition 4 passed by a margin of 65.98% to 34.02%.



Proposition 5 allows for the sale of both high and low-alcohol content on-premises only for restaurants that primarily serve food. Proposition 5 passed by a margin of 59.60% to 40.40%.