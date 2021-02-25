Brian Ray Mercer

Benton, LA – Brian Mercer, the best husband and Daddy ever, joined God on February 18, 2021. Brian turned 63 less than a month ago. After getting a clean bill of cardiac health just the week before, he died suddenly from a heart attack.



Brian grew up in Mesquite, Texas. He married Tina Marshall on November 20, 1982. Although Tina and Brian were different from each other, they were the perfect complement to each other. And, that was the strength of their marriage. Brian added color to life!



Tina and Brian enjoyed their early married life, playing and traveling for eleven years before starting a family. They had two amazing children, Montanna-27 and Madison-26. From the moment the girls were born until the day he died; Brian was always a very involved Dad. When Tina didn’t have the strength to hear her cry, Brian weaned Montanna from her pacifier. He taught their special needs child, Madison, to swallow a pill with applesauce when her mom didn’t have the heart to watch her gag reflex. She is 26 now and still takes her meds with applesauce.



Brain loved sports….a lot! He played them vigorously as a child and as an adult. Once he stopped playing them, he just watched more of them. Name a sport, he watched it. No sport was too obscure!

Brian also loved landscaping. Every home Tina, Brian and the girls lived in was stunningly beautiful because of his landscaping. He recently texted Montanna a picture of his Oak Leaf Hydrangeas because they were in beautiful bloom, but he also mentioned in that text that he planted 180 plants in his garden that day!



And, of course, he fed the birds continuously and they watched them ceaselessly. There were hundreds of them there the day he died because his feeders were the only respite in the freezing snow.

Brian NEVER did anything half-way. He was an all-the-way guy! He did everything with intention….EVERYTHING WITH INTENTION.

Brian was a quiet, but intense giver of love, and he touched many with his expressions of that love. No life was touched more deeply by his quiet love than Tina’s.



Brian also touched the lives of many more: His parents, Bill and Pauline Mercer, who preceded him in death. Many aunt’s and uncle’s preceded him in death that he loved dearly, but a special shout out to his Uncle Don!



He is survived by his loving siblings: Karen Mercer McIlroy & husband David, Darrell Mercer & wife Candis, Robert Mercer, and Billy Ray Mercer, Jr. His nieces and nephews: Chris McIlroy & wife Meghan, Scott McIlroy & wife Babette, Tiffany Sayles & husband Josh, Hillary Mercer, Courtney Mercer, His Greats: Cameron & Witten McIlroy; Landon, Rylan, & Hadley McIlroy; Cora & Mason Sayles, Faith & Dustin Garcia, and Paige & Brayden Goodrich Brian integrated so seamlessly into Tina’s family: His Mother and Father-in-law, Bill and Gwen Marshall, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his loving siblings-in-law: Robert Marshall, Lisa Marshall Crow & husband John, Kim Marshall Strausman & husband Maury. His nieces and nephews: Taylor Marshall Alvarado, Shelby Marshall Unger & husband Alex, Christina Crow Gore & husband Ryan, Ashley Crow Joyner & husband Jimmy, Kyle and Kim Vines, Karmon Vines Bonaventure & husband Stuart, and Kol Strausman. His grands: Roman, Cora, and Noble Alvarado, Gavin, Adelyn, and Graham Gore, Mason Patterson, Kiya Vines and a baby boy soon to be born, Nolan Emmels and Kooper Bonaventure.



Also, survived by Aunt Cindy, Aunt Mary and Uncle Peter.

Thank you, Brian Mercer, for having passed our way! Your gentle presence enriched all our lives.



Brian’s service will be held Saturday, February 27th. Visitation will be at 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Service at 11:00 am. Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 Live Stream on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asburybossier/



One of Brian’s love was gardening. If you would like to honor him with flowers, please send flowers to Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Highway 80, Haughton, LA 71037 318-949-9415 In lieu of flowers, you may make charitable donations to Holy Angels Residential Facility in the name of Madison Mercer. Holy Angels Residential Facility, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106.