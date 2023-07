A bridge on LA Hwy. 157 over Bodcau Bayou will be closed for piling repair

beginning Friday, July 14 at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to an

announcement by the state Department of Transportation and Development

(DOTD).



Closure of the bridge is scheduled to remain in effect until Tuesday, July 18 at 3:30

p.m. The bridge is located approximately 3.19 miles east of LA Hwy. 162.



All vehicles will need to detour using alternate routes U.S. Hwy. 371 and LA Hwy.

528.