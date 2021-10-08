BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 157 over Bodcau Bayou Relief

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, October 18, 2021, the LA 157 bridge over Bodcau Bayou Relief, north of Bellevue, in Bossier Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to last approximately three (3) weeks, and is necessary to allow for DOTD crews to perform bridge pile repair and replacement.

DOTD sincerely appreciates the public’s patience, as this work is needed in order to ensure the bridge remains in service for motorists.

Alternate Route: LA 160, US 371, and LA 528

Permits/Restrictions: Total bridge closure. All vehicles must detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.