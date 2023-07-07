BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 157 over Bodcau Bayou

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Friday, July 14, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m., the LA 157 bridge over Bodcau Bayou in Bossier Parish will be closed for pile repair.

This closure is scheduled to be in effect until Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.

This bridge is located approximately 3.19 miles east of LA 162.

Restrictions/Permits: Total road closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to detour.

Alternate Route: US 371 and LA 528

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.