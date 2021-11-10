BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) westbound over Red River

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on the morning of Saturday, November 13, 2021, both westbound lanes of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be CLOSED.

This closure is scheduled take place for two (2) days, to be reopened on the evening of Sunday, November 14, 2021. This closure is to allow film crews shooting a movie to operate on the bridge.

The eastbound lanes of the bridge will remain open.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total closure of the westbound lanes. All traffic traveling westbound will need to detour.

Additional information:

