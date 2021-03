A bridge on Goodman Springs Rd. is being closed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s highway department effective Friday, March 26. The closure is located .1 mile east of Goodman Springs’ intersection with Mott Rd.



Closure is expected to last approximately one month.



For Fire, EMS and School Board information, address ranges of 100-123 Goodman Springs Rd. can be accessed from Mott Rd. Address ranges of 125-416 Goodman Springs Rd. will need to be accessed from Mott Oilfield Rd.