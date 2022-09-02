BRIDGE CLOSURES: LA 154 near Lake Bistineau Dam, Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, work will begin on two bridges on LA 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam in south Bossier Parish.

This work involves DOTD replacing both bridges that cross over Morrow Branch near McCoy Road. The project is anticipated to last until early 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

These bridges were both constructed in 1966 and have reached the end of their useful service life. Replacing these structures will also eliminate weight restrictions on a large portion of LA 154.

Due to the nature of this work, a full closure of LA 154 will be required. The project will begin at Site 1 (west bridge). Once complete, crews will immediately move to Site 2 (east bridge). See included map.

Access to McCoy Road will be maintained during the project, but traffic will not be allowed through the active work site.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place. The posted detour will be LA 4.

Permits/Restrictions: Total bridge closure. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.