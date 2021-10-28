Bridge construction on Linton Rd.

Contractors are continuing to make headway on a pair of bridge projects on Linton Rd., one over the Black Bayou reservoir and another just east of Palmetto Rd. crossing Flat River.



State Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials said new bridge construction over Black Bayou is on schedule and should be completed by late spring or early summer 2022, as originally planned. DOTD is supervising the construction.



Work scheduled on the $5 million project includes removal and replacement of the existing structure, as well as construction of a new retaining wall. Other work includes new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement, and roadway striping. W.L. Bass Construction, Inc. of Monroe is the contractor.



Meanwhile, on the western end of Linton Rd., contractors for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are working on a project that includes a new concrete bridge and realignment of the roadway to remove a hazardous curve. Cost of the project is just under $2 million.



Work on the bridge over Flat River is also running on schedule and should be completed early in 2022, weather permitting.



Police Jury highway department crews are also scheduled to begin repair work soon on the portion of Linton Rd. between the bridge construction projects.