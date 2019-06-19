Bridge over Lake Bistineau in south Bossier to be down to one lane next week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has advised motorists that he LA 154 bridge over Lake Bistineau in south Bossier will be down to one lane for several hours.

The lane will be closed Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Flagging operations will be in place to allow traffic to pass through the bridge inspection zone. This bridge is located approximately 4.8 miles east of La 157.

This closure will allow vehicles 14 feet wide or smaller to pass through the inspection zone. Larger vehicles will need to detour using LA 154 to US 71 to La 4 to LA 154.

This work will be performed weather permitting.