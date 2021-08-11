Bridge Posted

A bridge over Bodcau Bayou (Twin Bridges) on Hwy. 157 has been posted at five tons (10,000 pounds) according to information received from the state Department of Transportation and Development.



Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford has requested that no fire trucks, ambulances or school busses cross the bridge at this time. Ford has also determined that no trucks hauling parish heavy equipment should cross the bridge.



Individuals or companies that may have questions or concerns may contact Ford at 318-965-2329.