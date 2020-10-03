Bridge Projects proceeding on schedule.

A pair of bridge projects on heavily travelled roadways in the parish designed to increase the size and safety of the structures are proceeding on schedule.

On Swan Lake Rd., a new bridge is being constructed over Flat River roughly two miles east of Airline Dr. In addition to a new bridge, a portion of Swan Lake Rd. is being reworked to replace a sharp curve on the eastern side of the bridge.



Concrete pilings are expected to be in place sometime during the week of Oct. 5, weather permitting.



In south Bossier Parish, contractors have completed demolition of the old structure and are preparing to begin driving pilings on the new bridge crossing Foxskin Bayou on Johnson Koran Rd.