Bridges Closed

A pair of bridges in north Bossier Parish have been closed for an indefinite period following inspections.



A one-span bridge on Collinsburg Rd. south of Plain Dealing has been closed and the road that runs between La. Hwy. 3 and the Old Plain Dealing Rd. has also been closed to traffic. The bridge is located about a half mile from the intersection of Collinsburg and Old Plain Dealing Rd.



In Plain Dealing, the bridge on South Perrin St. spanning Little Cypress Bayou has been closed to traffic. This bridge is located approximately one-half mile north of the elementary school on South Perrin.