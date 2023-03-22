Brocato-Cox announce engagement and wedding

Mr. and Mrs. John Kevin Brocato of Shreveport announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Anna Alyse, to Stephen Durell Cox, son of The Honorable and Mrs. Jeffrey Stephen Cox of Bossier City.



Anna attended St. John Berchmans School and is a graduate of Loyola College Prep in Shreveport and the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a bachelor degree and a masters degree in Accountancy and a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is employed as a Certified Public Accountant for the firm of KPMG in Baton Rouge.



Stephen attended Southfield School and is also a graduate of Loyola College Prep in Shreveport and the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in Risk Management and a master of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University. He will graduate in May from the Paul M. Herbert School of Law at LSU.



Anna is the granddaughter of Billy Wayne and Gloria Bryant and Hilda Attaway Bryant and the late Cosmo John and Mary Ellen Hearn Brocato, all of Shreveport.



Stephen is the grandson of Lester Edwin Morin and the late Mary Gallatin Morin of Shreveport and the late Orville Durell and Dorothy Addison Cox of Minden.



The wedding will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 at The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans in Shreveport.