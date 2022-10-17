Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12.

Paying for parking can be paid for via the ParkMobile App, scanning the QR code, or texting the number that is found on signage throughout the arena’s parking lots. This is the second cashless installation of technology at the arena, following their cashless migration for all concessions within the arena.

“Parking charges have been discussed for years. Post COVID, expenses have skyrocketed, making it necessary to generate additional revenue to cover the operations of the arena. We also need to prepare for the future since technology is always evolving. A significant portion of the proceeds will go into a capital improvement account so that it can be invested in things to keep Brookshire Grocery Arena relevant. In addition to the behind-the-scenes things that need upkeep, we are working toward visible upgrades like a concessions system that will serve our guests faster, “Grab & Go” sales for food and beverage (similar to those one might see in an airport) and more spaces for social gatherings during intermission,” says Rebecca Bonnevier, ASM Global General Manager.

“Parking charges apply to all vehicles entering our lot on the day of the event. Patrons can download the ParkMobile App which easily walks them through the process. Or, they can scan a QR code posted on signs throughout the parking lots. Those that do not have smartphones can text to a number posted on the parking lot signs in order to pay for parking. The monitoring system utilizes cameras that track license plates, similar to those on toll roads. There are no current plans to have paid parking for outdoor events, graduations, worship services or private events and banquets,” Bonnevier added.

Those not wanting to park in the arena parking lots can be dropped off and picked up at the Coca Cola Ride Share Tent, located in Lot C (labeled “FRESH”) on Brookshire Arena Drive. Vehicles will not be permitted to park in the street or in grassy areas.

Over the last few years, the Brookshire Grocery Arena has seen over $13 Million in improvements including: new seating, new bars and concessions, a new roof, parking lot enhancements and more. Currently, the arena is undergoing a massive $1.4 million dollar upgrade which includes caulking all concrete joints and sealing the exterior of the building for weatherproofing.

The Brookshire Grocery Arena is a 14,000-seat multi-purpose arena that is host to events like the upcoming Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown concerts, the RCA Rodeo and LHSAA State Wrestling Championships, as well as other first-class events.