Brookshire Grocery Co. and Kellogg Partner to Donate 150,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

Brookshire Grocery Co. and Kellogg Company are partnering with a goal to donate more than 150,000 meals to local food banks in the Feeding America network.



BGC and Kellogg will donate 1 meal for every participating item purchased between April 14-27, 2021 from all Brookshire’s Food Stores.



“We are so grateful to have this partnership with Kellogg Company to help make a difference and support hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19. We know people are in need and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve.”



This donation is part of Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, with a commitment to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.



“Kellogg has long been committed to addressing the critical issue of hunger – but we also recognize that this is not something any organization can do alone,” said Stephanie Slingerland, Senior Director, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Kellogg Company. “We’re honored to team up with our partners at Brookshire Grocery to help ensure more families are fed and fulfilled.”



About Kellogg Company



At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, we’re helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.



About Brookshire Grocery Co.



BGC is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states – Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas – with three distribution centers. The company proudly employs close to 16,000 individuals and was recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2020-2021. Known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support, BGC has been in operation since 1928.