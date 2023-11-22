Brookshire Grocery Co. Gives 17,500 Employee-Partners $3.6 Million inChristmas Gift Checks

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced that the company is giving all

employee-partners, with at least one year of uninterrupted service, the equivalent of one-half week’s pay. Those with less than one year of service will receive prorated amounts. This totals a $3.6 million dollar investment in employee-partners in the form of special checks for Christmas.



“These checks are an early Christmas gift to our partners to say ‘thank you’ once again for all they have done this past year to serve our customers and communities,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO.



“Our team’s commitment to service has been truly phenomenal. We are excited to give back to them and their families leading into the holiday weekend.”



These Christmas gift checks are in addition to the increased employee discount that all partners are able to use on two purchases this week. For 95 years, the family-owned and led company has strived to remain true to the strong values of its founder. These include remarkable customer service, clean stores, fresh products and strong community support. Through the years, BGC has grown to become a leading regional grocery retailer with 17,500 employees and more than 205 store locations in four states. Stores operate under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s.



Also, for the holiday, BGC is hosting the 42 nd annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive to help thousands of people in need throughout the more than 160 communities served by BGC stores. Through Dec. 15, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores are collecting donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution. Pre-assembled grab bags of food items are available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout. Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive.