Brookshire Grocery Co. Honors Front-Line Heroes, Celebrates Supermarket Employee Day

On February 22, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) will join supermarkets and food

manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the third annual Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association, has proclaimed this holiday to recognize supermarket employees at every level for the work they do feeding families, enriching lives and strengthening communities.



Almost 6 million supermarket employees in the U.S. help to keep shelves stocked and provide people and communities with essential products and services that help them survive and thrive.



“Brookshire Grocery Company’s more than 19,000 employee-partners help to strengthen the 165 communities we serve through our more than 200 stores in our trade area,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for BGC. “Retail grocery store employees play a vital role in keeping the food supply chain flowing, and our Company is excited to honor and celebrate them. We invite members of the community to stop by any BGC store on February 22 and any time to congratulate and thank our local supermarket heroes.”



For the third consecutive year, BGC is celebrating its employee-partners by increasing their employee discount to a special 22% discount they can use on one transaction on Supermarket Employee Day, Feb. 22, 2023. The governors of Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, along with the Texas Senate and Smith County Commissioners Court in Tyler, Texas, home to BGC since 1928, have resolutions in place proclaiming Feb. 22 as Supermarket Heroes Day.



“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we created a holiday in 2021 to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, President and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”