Brookshire Grocery Company hosts grand opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City

Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Company and the City of Bossier City gathered for a grand opening ceremony for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City on Friday, February 10, 2023.

“We look forward to serving the good folks of Bossier City and the community for years to come. I’m proud that our name is on this new store,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Company’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

The new store offers a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce.

The store offers a market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with fresh seafood, fresh sushi and a broad selection of beer and wine. The store also features a fuel center, curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a full-service CC’s Coffee Bar, and café seating.

“This is a great day in Bossier City. While the new Brookshire’s was being built, I had many people tell me how excited they were for this new location. I hope they have enough shopping carts for all the people that are going to be shopping here. The new Brookshire’s just goes to show you the growth that is happening in Bossier City. You will see a lot more exciting things being built here in Bossier City close by,” said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The new Brookshire’s grocery store will be located at 4860 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

As previously reported by the Bossier Press Tribune, representatives from Brookshire Grocery Company and officials with the City of Bossier City gathered for an official groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 celebrating the groundbreaking for the new Brookshire’s grocery store that opened on Friday February 10.2023.