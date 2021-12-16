Brookshire Grocery Co. hosts groundbreaking for new Bossier City store

Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Company and officials with the City of Bossier City gathered for an official groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, December 15, celebrating the new Brookshire’s store coming to Bossier City.

Leo Stevenson, Brookshire Grocery Company District Vice-President for the Shreveport-Bossier area, said that some of the amenities that will be included in the new store will be something that our area hasn’t seen before.

“We are going to have a CC’s Coffee. We will also have a pizza restaurant in the store, as well. I think it’s going to be a grocery store that Shreveport-Bossier hasn’t seen before,” said Stevenson.

The new Brookshire’s grocery store will be located at 4860 Airline Drive

in Bossier City.

“This is going to be the first Brookshire’s grocery store to have gone this route with a new type of model that they are using. It’s going to be the very first one. And, they are going to build it in Bossier. A lot of people in Bossier are excited about this. I know my wife, family and friend’s are excited to go to it. A lot more businesses are going to come once they open,” said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.

Construction of the new store is planned to start in late December and is expected to be completed in late 2022.