Brookshire Grocery Co. Launches Donations Campaign for the Community of Uvalde, Texas

Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching a support campaign for customers to

donate to the families and community affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in

Uvalde, Texas. Through June 4, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s

stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at

checkout. The donations will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund opened at the First State Bank of

Uvalde to help the people affected by this tragedy.



As posted on their Facebook page, Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are working with First State Bank

of Uvalde, “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral

expenses are covered, priorities are medical expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long

term to all.”



Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned, Texas-based grocery business that employs more

than 20,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. The company operates

more than 200 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and

Reasor’s banners, along with three distribution centers.