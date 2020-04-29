Brookshire Grocery Co. partners with community to donate to food banks

Tyler, Texas – April 28, 2020 – As part of Brookshire Grocery Co.’s $1 million donation, more than 150 food banks across Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas have received their first donation check. In addition, there is one week left for customers to contribute through BGC’s donation match program to further help their community’s local food bank. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks across America are seeing a rise in demand for resources to serve those most in need, and BGC is determined to make a difference in the communities it serves.



BGC is matching customers’ donations up to $500,000 with the goal to help thousands of people at risk. Through May 5, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. Customer contributions and BGC’s match will be donated to a local food bank in each community.

“We care about our neighbors, and as a community we can join forces to lessen the impact of COVID-19,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We know our neighbors are in need right now and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. Our company continues to be committed to supporting our communities and helping give hope to those at risk.”



The $1 million donation will be distributed across BGC’s market area including the East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, FoodNet Food Bank (Louisiana), Northeast Louisiana Foodbank, and Harvest Regional Food Bank (Texarkana) over the next two years. The $1 million donation and the additional $500,000 match program can bring more than 16 million meals for families in East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.



Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

