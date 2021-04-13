Brookshire Grocery Co. Shows Appreciation to COVID-19 Vaccinated Employee-partners with $50 BGC Gift Card

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is showing appreciation to its frontline workers who are getting the COVID-19 vaccine by giving them a $50 BGC gift card. The company is paying partners for their time while getting the vaccinations and hosting vaccine clinics to ensure accessibility. The company is encouraging its employee-partners to take the COVID-19 vaccine when available to help protect them and stop the spread of the virus.



“Our company’s top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. Our goal is to give employee-partners the opportunity to be vaccinated so we can return to our normal protocols and operations,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to have been supporting the goal of keeping our communities safe by offering these vaccinations to our employee-partners and the public. Providing this service will help maximize efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We care about the communities we serve through our stores and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19.”



Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies in Texas are doing everything they can to serve customers with allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state to help those who are on the waiting list at each pharmacy. The company is also partnering with local agencies to host vaccination clinics when allocations are available.



As allocated by state officials, Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods pharmacies are administering the vaccines to the public to support the goal of keeping communities safe by offering this vaccine at no cost to patients.



For more information on BGC’s vaccination, please visit https://www.brookshires.com/covid-19-information.



Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs close to 16,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.