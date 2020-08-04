Brookshire Grocery Company extends daily discounts for seniors and emergency service providers

Tyler, Texas (Aug. 4, 2020) – As part of the company’s continued efforts to assist our customers and communities, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is extending its discount programs through Sept. 8, 2020 for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers in all four of its banners – Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s.

Having safety as its top priority, BGC continues to uphold its stringent guidelines, policies and procedures, which are constantly being updated to comply with the CDC’s most recent guidelines.



“BGC is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As long as this pandemic continues to affect our customers and neighbors, BGC is here for them and implementing precautions and practices to help keep everyone safe. We will continue to give back to our customers and communities while making safety our top priority in our stores.”



BGC has offered both discount programs since March and has been able to save discount recipients more than $13.4 million during this difficult time.



Senior Citizen Discount



BGC is extending the 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens which started on March 18. The discount is available upon request to customers age 60 or older with valid ID. BGC is also still strongly encouraging that the first two hours of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice allowing any senior customers to move to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.



Critical and Emergency Service Providers Discount



The company is also offering a 5 percent daily discount on store brand products for critical and emergency service providers through Sept. 8, 2020.



This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve). To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or name badge.



The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours. Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.



Safety



BGC continues to take proactive and preventive measures, including sanitation practices beyond our normally stringent standards. In keeping with CDC guidelines, BGC is requiring all partner-employees to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in our stores. They are also cleaning and sanitizing stores and hard surfaces as well as fuel stations throughout the day. We have contracted a professional third-party cleaning company to be deployed if a potential exposure has occurred to clean and disinfect the store. We have increased the frequency in which we sanitize surfaces, shopping carts and baskets, keypads, counter tops, etc. As a standard practice, we have sanitizing wipes available near our shopping carts.



In addition, BGC has waived fees for all customers on Curbside orders, where available, as another way to help those who are depending on the company for this service.

