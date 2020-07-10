Brookshire Grocery Company extends employee appreciation pay through Labor Day

Tyler, TX (July 10, 2020) – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) remains committed to doing the right thing by extending the appreciation pay to Sept. 11 for its more than 14,000 retail and logistics employee-partners as a thank you for them doing their best every day to serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This $1 more per hour is an extension of the pay increase that started March 24.



“Now more than ever, our retail and logistics employee-partners have continued to go above and beyond to provide our customers with product, outstanding service and a safe place to shop,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“I am so proud of our employees and this appreciation pay is a tangible offering of our sincere gratitude for everything they are doing. These heroes showcase their compassion and dedication every day while filling our essential responsibility in our communities. I am so proud to be part of such an incredible team who upholds such high standards for service and safety.”



With the additional 9 weeks of appreciation pay, the company will have given more than $21 million to employee-partners since the pandemic started through bonus checks, gift cards, temporary wage increases for partners in retail and logistics, retail incentives, employee discounts, on-site meals, and a compensation plan for those who may be directly affected by COVID-19.

The company has also made several favorable changes to benefits including temporarily waiving co-pays for medical services delivered via MDLive.

