Brookshire Grocery Company publishes book to share 92-year history, copies sold in stores

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has a proud heritage which dates back to 1928 and has published a book which shares its more than 92 years of history titled From Cotton Picker to Store Keeper.



“I am excited to have our story shared with our partners, customers and communities,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “My grandfather whole-heartedly believed it was his God-given calling to serve others through the grocery business, and this book illustrates our 92-year commitment to carrying on his great legacy.

Our customers and employee-partners can take great pride in knowing they play an important role in our incredible story that continues to unfold.”



Told from the perspective of long-time employee, Jim Powell, the book shares how BGC’s company founder W.T. Brookshire, nicknamed “Cotton Picker” from having worked in his family’s fields picking cotton through his childhood, started the first Brookshire’s store and built a regional grocery business that surpassed everyone’s wildest dreams. Rich with local and Texas history, the BGC story features the personal experiences of BGC partners and the many innovations in the food industry throughout the decades. Customers and partners will enjoy reading the unforgettable and inspiring book about BGC—a story first and foremost about family.



The softcover (paperback) books are being sold for $10 each at all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores. All proceeds are being donated to the Brookshire Grocery Company Partners Care Fund which is a Direct Grant program managed by the United Way of East Texas which helps employee-partners who are facing financial hardship due to a qualifying event and, as a result, do not have the ability to maintain their basic living expenses.



Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs close to 16,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.