Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods to host Heroes Run in Bossier City, Minor Traffic Delays Early Saturday

Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host their annual Heroes Run on Saturday, Oct. 15, at

the Brookshire Grocery Arena located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive, Bossier City, La.



The Heroes Run features a half marathon and 5K race, along with kids 1k for ages 12 and under. The half-marathon

course goes along the Red River down the Arthur Ray Teague Running Trail. Every race participant will receive a

finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item, free high-resolution race photos and entry into the post-race party featuring

free food, vendors, kids’ area, live music and more. A prize purse totaling more than $22,000 will be awarded to top

finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.



Some roads will be temporarily closed during the race intermittently from 6:45 – 10 a.m. The race route can be found

here: https://www.bgcracing.com/heroes-run/race-info/courses/.



The Heroes Run was established to give back to local military heroes and first responders and provide a world-class race

experience in the Bossier City area. One hundred percent of runner revenue goes directly to organizations that support

local heroes. Benefitting organizations include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale

Air Force Base, Team Red, White and Blue, and Every Warrior.



To register, please visit bgcracing.com/heroes-run/registration/. Online registration closes at 11:55 p.m. CST on Friday,

Oct. 14. Runners may also register during race packet pickup at the Brookshire Grocery Arena during the following

times:



 4 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13

 12 – 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14

 5 – 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15



The Heroes Run will kick off with a family-friendly Red, White and Brew pre-race party from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14,

at Great Raft Brewing located at 1251 Dalzell St. in Shreveport. Tony Chachere’s will provide fried shrimp and catfish,

smoked turkey, brisket, jambalaya and more. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased during packet pickup.

For more information about the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run, please visit bgcracing.com.