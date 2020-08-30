Brookshire’s continues ice giveaway for those affected by Hurricane Laura

Tyler, TX (August 30, 2020) – In a continued effort to support those affected by Hurricane Laura, select Brookshire’s stores are giving away free bags of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power at the locations listed below starting at 10 a.m. today, Aug. 30. We stand with the individuals affected by the storms.



Locations:



Brookshire’s, 388 Bert Koons, Shreveport

Brookshire’s, 4918 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City