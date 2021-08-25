Brookshire’s Donation Becomes $100K Endowment with Board of Regents Match at SUSLA

At SUSLA’s 2021 Faculty- Staff Institute, Dr. Rodney Ellis and Chief Advancement Officer Stephanie Rogers were joined by Brookshire’s District Manager Jay Holman to announce the organization’s initial gift has been fully matched.

Brookshire’s invested $30,000 to establish the Brookshire’s – Super 1 Foods First Generation Scholarship. The gift was matched by $30,000 non-state funds and a $40,000 award from the Louisiana Board of Regents to become fully endowed at $100,000.

Mr. Holman states that, “Brookshire’s is pleased to partner with SUSLA as part of their initiative to strengthen the workforce by investing over $1Million to support schools in its service areas”. Chancellor Ellis expressed his appreciation for the gift stating that, “investments from partners like Brookshire’s are essential in closing the gap for citizens seeking financial equity and career opportunities. This starts with access to training and degree attainment.”

Rogers noted “…the match opportunities from the Louisiana Board of Regents serves as an attractive incentive for partners seeking to maximize their investments in higher education within our state.”

The Brookshire’s – Super 1 Foods Endowment will provide scholarships to students majoring in Business or related career fields. For more information, contact Stephanie Rogers, Chief Advancement Officer at srogers@susla.edu