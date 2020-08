From Brookshire Grocery Company – Tyler, TX (8/28/20):

In an effort to support those effected by Hurricane Laura, Brookshire Grocery Co. is giving away a free gallon of water and bag of ice (while supplies last) to people who are without power starting at 10 a.m. today, Aug. 28, at the Brookshire’s store located at 1125 Hwy 80 E in Haughton. Brookshire’s stands with the individuals affected by the storms.