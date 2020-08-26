Brookshire’s plans for 6 p.m. opening at all NWLA area locations on Thursday August 27th

From Brookshire Grocery Company:

Brookshire Grocery Co. is delaying store openings for Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market locations on Thursday, Aug. 27th, due to Hurricane Laura’s projected impact. The stores will close at their regular time tonight and plan to reopen tomorrow at 6 p.m. The store locations are listed below.



Brookshire Grocery Company stresses that its top priority is the safety of its customers and employee-partners. BGC will continue to monitor the situation and supply additional information as it is available to its customers on the company’s website and Facebook pages.



Brookshire’s



17 – 6280 Hwy 3, Benton

18 – 5828 Line Ave., Shreveport

21 – 205 Homer Rd., Minden

24 – 3000 N. Market #140, Shreveport

25 – 388 Bert Kouns, Shreveport

26 – 400 Butler, Springhill

37 – 9250 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport

57 – 1125 Hwy 80 E, Haughton

67 – 3620 Pines Rd., Shreveport

78 – 510 Kings Hwy, Shreveport

91 – 1117 Polk St., Mansfield

107 – 4918 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City



Super 1 Foods



608 – 2640 Waggoner, Shreveport

616 – 1870 Airline, Bossier City

626 – 3705 Jewella, Shreveport

633 – 745 Shreveport-Barksdale, Shreveport



Spring Market

706 – 1005 Texas Ave. E., Waskom