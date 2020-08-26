Brookshire’s plans for 6 p.m. opening at all NWLA area locations on Thursday August 27th

From Brookshire Grocery Company:
Brookshire Grocery Co. is delaying store openings for Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market locations on Thursday, Aug. 27th, due to Hurricane Laura’s projected impact. The stores will close at their regular time tonight and plan to reopen tomorrow at 6 p.m. The store locations are listed below.
Brookshire Grocery Company stresses that its top priority is the safety of its customers and employee-partners. BGC will continue to monitor the situation and supply additional information as it is available to its customers on the company’s website and Facebook pages.
Brookshire’s
17 – 6280 Hwy 3, Benton
18 – 5828 Line Ave., Shreveport
21 – 205 Homer Rd., Minden
24 – 3000 N. Market #140, Shreveport
25 – 388 Bert Kouns, Shreveport
26 – 400 Butler, Springhill
37 – 9250 Mansfield Rd., Shreveport
57 – 1125 Hwy 80 E, Haughton
67 – 3620 Pines Rd., Shreveport
78 – 510 Kings Hwy, Shreveport
91 – 1117 Polk St., Mansfield
107 – 4918 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City
Super 1 Foods
608 – 2640 Waggoner, Shreveport
616 – 1870 Airline, Bossier City
626 – 3705 Jewella, Shreveport
633 – 745 Shreveport-Barksdale, Shreveport
Spring Market
706 – 1005 Texas Ave. E., Waskom