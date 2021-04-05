Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-thru Clinic April 9

Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brookshire Grocery Arena (BGA). Vaccinations are by-appointment only and individuals must bring their photo ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card if applicable. LSU Health Shreveport is also hosting a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the BGA April 9-10. With both companies serving the public, we anticipate vaccinating more than 4,000 people over the weekend.

REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT: https://bit.ly/3wnkCqw